CA meets with presidents of Maldives, UAE, Bosnia, premiers of Liechtenstein, Bhutan

Bangladesh

UNB
12 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 02:08 pm

Global leaders and diplomats from across the world are joining the annual climate summit to discuss how to avoid increasing threats from climate change in a place that was one of the birthplaces of the oil industry

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus meets with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on left, and President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives, on right, at COP29 in Azerbaijan&#039;s Baku on Tuesday, 12 November 2024. Photos: Collected
Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus meets with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on left, and President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives, on right, at COP29 in Azerbaijan's Baku on Tuesday, 12 November 2024. Photos: Collected

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today (12 November) had brief interactions separately with a number of leaders at COP29, UN's biggest climate conference.

Prof Yunus met with Prime Minister Daniel Risch of Liechtenstein and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan.

He also met with President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives and President Denis Becriovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Chief Adviser also met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Global leaders and diplomats from across the world are joining the annual climate summit to discuss how to avoid increasing threats from climate change in a place that was one of the birthplaces of the oil industry.

The chief adviser arrived in Baku last evening (11 November) to attend the COP29, which is seen as a "pivotal opportunity" to accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis.

Prof Yunus, who is leading a small delegation, is scheduled to return home on 14 November.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus / COP 29

