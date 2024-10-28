CA encourages all to submit income tax return online

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (28 October) encouraged the countrymen to submit e-returns and pay income tax online.





"Dear countrymen...I would say two words (sentences) on income tax. The tax you pay is the main driver of the country's economy but one has to face various hassles to pay the tax to the government," he said in a video message released from his press wing.

The chief adviser said there is no need to stand in long queues at the banks to pay income tax or go to tax offices to submit income tax returns.



"Submit income tax return staying at your home by paying the income tax. This measure has been taken. Submitting e-return of income tax for all government officials of Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur cities, and officials and employees of all scheduled banks, mobile phone operators and many multinational companies has been made mandatory now," he said.



Prof Yunus also urged the rest of the eligible people of the country to submit an e-return and pay income tax online.



He also encouraged competition among organisations and firms in submitting online e-returns of their officials at zila and city levels for winning state awards.



The chief adviser urged all to teach their relatives, neighbours and friends how they can submit their income tax online.



"I request the youths to help the taxpayers to this end. Preparation for becoming a future entrepreneur can start from here. We are making preparations to collect all taxes online gradually," he said.

"I wish, your experiences of submitting income tax returns become smooth and hassle-free from now on," he added.