CA asks SAFF winning players to write about their hopes, demands

02 November, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 02:21 pm

"Do not hesitate to write whatever you wish. We will try to fulfil your demands. If anything can be addressed now, we will do it now," Prof Yunus said

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus meets members of the SAFF-winning Bangladesh women's football team at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Saturday, 2 November 2024. Photo: Collected

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has asked every player of the SAFF-winning Bangladesh women's football team to write down their individual aspirations, struggles, and demands and share those with his office.

"Do not hesitate to write whatever you wish. We will try to fulfil your demands. If anything can be addressed now, we will do it now," Prof Yunus said.

Members of the SAFF-winning Bangladesh women's football team shared their dreams and the daily struggles they face with Dr Yunus when they met him at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka today (2 November).

The chief adviser carefully listened to the demands of the victorious players and promised to address them on a priority basis as he accorded a reception to the heroes following their 2-1 win over Nepal in the final of the seventh SAFF Women's Championship in Kathmandu on 30 October.

The SAFF Championship winning Bangladesh women's football team at state guest house Jamuna on 2 November. Photo: Collected

"I congratulate you on behalf of the whole nation on achieving this success. The nation is grateful to you. The people of our country want success. You have brought us the success," the chief adviser told the players in his opening remarks.

Captain Sabina Khatun thanked the chief adviser for hosting them and said they felt honoured to be able to join the reception.

"We have come to this stage by overcoming a lot of barriers. It is not just the women's football team, but women in Bangladesh face many struggles in general," she said.

Sabina, who started her football career in 2009, also recalled the contribution of her previous generation for showing the courage to take football as their passion.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus receiving the SAFF Championship winning Bangladesh women's football team at state guest house Jamuna on 2 November. Photo: Collected

She said many of them come from a humble background and need to support their families. "Our salaries do not allow us to give much support, as we do not get much," said Sabina.

The prolific striker became emotion choked while she was describing the struggles of some of her teammates, such as Maria Manda.

Maria from famous Kolosimdur village in Mymensingh, which provided six players to the SAFF-winning team, lost her father at her early age and was raised by her mother.

Winger Krishna Rani Sarkar raised the issue of their accommodation in Dhaka, while midfielder Manika Chakma shared the difficulties she faced to become a footballer in Laksmichhari, one of the remotest upazilas of hilly Khagrachhari district.

Midfielder Shopna Rani described the poor infrastructure of her native Ranshonkail village in the Dinajpur district.

Winger Krishna requested the chief adviser to arrange a friendly match for them outside Asia, preferably against European Champions League winners Barcelona.

Coach Peter Butler and manager Mahmuda Akter also attended the occasion.

Advisers Asif Mahmud, Supradip Chakma, Bidhan Chandra Roy, and Nurjahan Begum were among those present during the reception.

