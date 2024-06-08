Businessman calls for probe into currency smuggling in labour export

Migrant workers gather at the compound of their dormitory for a document check, during a joint operation by the Department of Labour and several other Malaysian government agencies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 17 March 2022. File Photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

A businessman has appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to investigate allegations of foreign currency smuggling under the guise of labour export to Malaysia.

SM Rafique, the managing director of a recruiting agency named United Export Limited, made the application on the company's letterhead on 27 May.

In his application, Rafique claims that $3.2 billion has been smuggled from the manpower export sector and that at least $240 million has been smuggled through syndicates at $300 per air ticket to Malaysia alone.

In the letter, he claims that the owner of a Bangladeshi agency Md Amin Noor and his Malaysian partner are the main culprits of this syndicate. He also alleges that the syndicate is so powerful that no government intelligence agency has investigated them.

He further claims that nearly two lakh Bangladeshi workers have been directly employed in Malaysia free of charge. However, due to the activities of the syndicate, Bangladeshi workers have not been able to go to Malaysia free of charge.

SM Rafique mentions in his application that due to the collusion of government officials with this syndicate, they are repeatedly getting away with it. He also said that if a neutral investigation is conducted against them, everything will come out.