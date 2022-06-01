Businesses fined in Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Cumilla for hoarding rice

The DNCRP raided Kalighat, a wholesale market in Sylhet on 1 June. Photo: TBS

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined a number of businesses for hoarding rice across Brahmanbaria, Sylhet and Cumilla.

The district authorities have said they will continue the drive as the move is intended to keep the rice market stable.

In Brahmanbaria, two tradesr were fined during a drive jointly conducted by the district administration and the Ministry of Food in Anandabazar area on Wednesday (1 June).

During the raid, 'Abul Khair Enterprise' was fined Tk10,000 for hoarding rice and 'Shamim Enterprise' was fined Tk20,000 for storing rice for more than a month.

In Sylhet, five businesses have been fined for selling rice at high prices and resisting to show the price list.

The DNCRP raided Kalighat, a wholesale market in Sylhet, on Wednesday. The businesses were fined Tk25,000 during the operation.

Assistant Director of DNCRP Sylhet District Office Md Amirul Islam Masood said that during the operation, there was evidence selling rice for excessive prices, resisting to show the price list, inconsistencies between the price displayed in the list and the actual sale price and not keeping receipts as record.

The businesses were fined Tk25,000 for these charges.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-9 assisted in the operation.

In Cumilla, the DNCRP fined a rice wholesaler and a warehouse. A bakery was also fined during the raid. A total of Tk33,000 fine has been realised from them.

The drive was led by Ashadul Islam, deputy director, Cumilla DNCRP.

Ashadul Islam said, a warehouse was fined Tk10,000 for selling rice at a higher price than the buying price without a license. Another wholesaler was fined Tk8,000 for selling rice without showing the price list. Another bakery was fined Tk15,00 for not showing price on the products.

"We are listing illegal hoarders and dishonest traders," he said.

