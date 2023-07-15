Biz leaders back PM Sheikh Hasina

Business leaders have voiced their support for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed their desire for her to remain in power.

These leaders came together in the Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh, organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) in the capital to rally behind Premier Sheikh Hasina at an event on Saturday.

This show of support coincided with the EU Election Exploratory Mission's discussions with various political parties in the country in preparation for the upcoming general election in the country.

While these influential business figures lent their support to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the forthcoming elections and expressed their disapproval of the opposition's call for a caretaker government, they also highlighted certain pressing business concerns that needed to be addressed.

Specifically, they emphasised improvements in energy supply and the resolution of issues faced with revenue officials and customs personnel at the Chattogram port.

Furthermore, businesses commended the prime minister for her efforts in infrastructure development and acknowledged visible progress in various areas.

However, they emphasised that the country required further progress, particularly the construction of an elevated expressway along the Dhaka-Chattogram highways.

Faruque Hassan, the president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturer and Exporters Association (BGMEA), stated, "We are fortunate to have a visionary leader like you. We stand by you and your government."

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin lauded Prime Minister Hasina's role in driving Bangladesh's development, expressing the business leaders' united demand to resolve all problems under her leadership.

He emphasised the need for her to continue as the prime minister of Bangladesh, stating, "We need your leadership. We want to see you as the prime minister of Bangladesh once again."

Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, chairman of Bashundhara Group, said the PM has got the support of businesses. It seems to him that there is no confusion about the support.

"Sheikh Hasina's alternative is Sheikh Hasina," Sobhan said, adding that once they had seen arson attacks and politics that collapsed the livelihoods of people.

"It doesn't mean that you can do anything in democracy," he maintained.

Sobhan also came down heavily on the caretaker government saying that it meant another 1/11 type of government when many businessmen were in jail. Even the US undersecretary who visited Bangladesh did not demand a caretaker government. He termed the demand for a caretaker government system a conspiracy and urged all to prevent it.

"The business community is with you and elections will be held as per the constitution," said the chairman of the Bashundhara Group.

Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh, expressed his belief that the government's "Smart Bangladesh" plan is visionary and emphasised the need to increase production capacity. He stressed that to achieve this, there should be a focus on increasing the supply of electricity and fuel, making the power and energy sector a top priority.

He also commended the government's efforts in establishing Digital Bangladesh, which contributed to the country's resilient economy during the Covid-19 pandemic. He further recommended the government to prioritise the modernisation of the agriculture sector.

Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mahbubur Rahman raised concerns regarding the proposal to grant judicial powers to tax department officials, questioning the necessity of the court if such powers are given. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive reform of the tax sector rather than empowering tax officials with judicial authority.

Additionally, he proposed the construction of an elevated expressway instead of an eight-lane highway on the Dhaka-Chittagong route.

AK Azad, former president of the FBCCI, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has brought stability and prosperity in the country. "Therefore, I would say Sheikh Hasina's government is needed over and over."

Naser Ejaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh, said Bangladesh is a remarkable story of capability and confidence.

Bijoy stated, "Over the years, Bangladesh has witnessed a notable shift in the leadership of foreign companies operating here. In the past, most CEOs were foreigners, but today, we see only a handful of them. This transformation is a testament to the increasing capacity of Bangladesh."

Bijoy regarded the last 14 years as a golden age for Bangladesh. During this period, he noted significant improvements in various economic indicators. "We have observed a substantial increase in the national budget, per capita income, and GDP growth. Moreover, poverty rates have declined, exports have soared, and power generation capacity has significantly expanded. Although there has been a recent decrease in foreign exchange reserves, they remain comparatively secure when compared to other countries. It is crucial to maintain import austerity and for businesses to actively contribute to reducing defaulted loans," he explained.

Bijoy underscored the importance of continuity in both running the country and maintaining government leadership. He stressed that ensuring a seamless continuation of policies and leadership is vital for sustaining the progress made and further advancing the nation.

Mostafa Kamal, chairman of the Meghna Group, described the past 14 years as a golden era for Bangladesh in terms of poverty reduction, export earnings, power generation, foreign exchange reserves, and other key areas of development.

Abdul Muktadir, president of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, praised the unprecedented development achieved by Bangladesh in the last 15 years and expressed hope for its continuation.

He highlighted the country's progress in producing 98% of its medicines and mentioned the future possibility of manufacturing the required raw materials for medicines and vaccines, leading to Bangladesh becoming a pharma-exporting nation.

In terms of cooperation, Muktadir emphasised the need for skilled manpower, basic energy supply, and low-interest capital. He expressed the desire for the government's strong determination and leadership to continue.

Samir Sattar, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised the importance of a stable political environment and political leadership in driving development. He credited the stable political environment of the past 15 years for Bangladesh's unprecedented socio-economic progress, including increased per capita income, remittance flow, and export earnings.

Mohammad Ali, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, highlighted the growth in export earnings, remittances, and the overall size of the economy.

He expressed his support for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's continued leadership.

Saiful Islam, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, drew attention to Bangladesh's progress in the Ease of Doing Business Index and emphasised the importance of a stable and business-friendly environment.

He expressed the need for infrastructure development and mentioned the potential of the Blue Economy in terms of petrochemicals and mineral resources. He referred to Singapore's stability and continuity of government as an example and expressed the desire for similar stability in Bangladesh.

Barrister Nihad Kabir reiterated her support for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and acknowledged the positive impact of her leadership on various sectors, including transportation.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran-RFL Group, recognised the crucial role of agriculture during the Covid-19 crisis and highlighted the growing demand for food in Bangladesh.

He expressed his belief that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership will guide the country towards progress and urged her not to worry about the dollar crisis, as it will soon pass.

Anwar-Ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries, praised the transformation of Bangladesh into a Digital Bangladesh over the past 14 years.

He acknowledged the positive impact of short-term and long-term policies, particularly in mitigating the effects of the coronavirus, and underlined Bangladesh's recognition as a middle-income country.

The president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries said, "Bangladesh is a valuable partner to all powerful countries in the world. The one who can lead this country forward is our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

TBS Sketch

Sheikh Nasir Uddin, chairman of Akij Group, expressed his concern about the decline of the jute sector due to increased prices of jute yarn and the shift towards plastic by consumers.

He said, "We have planned to invest Tk2,000 crore in Gopalganj's Moksedpur. We have already invested Tk500 crore."

He further emphasised the need for policy support, including domestic production of jute seeds, to increase production and create modern jute-based products that can generate greater export value.

AKM Salim Osman, president of the BKMEA, said, "With the presence of our prime minister, there will be no problem for the businessmen. You give us confidence. Gas prices and electricity prices go up, but we accept them. Because we are confident that the problems will be solved."

He further said, "We will not suffer if you become our prime minister."

Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said, "We have no problem with the upcoming election. Under you [Sheikh Hasina] the election will be fair and impartial. We want to organise businessmen conferences in 64 districts to support your government."

He also urged the prime minister to form a new ministry to control the commodity market.

"As long as you [Sheikh Hasina] are there, the people of the country will be with you," he added.



Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, president of the National Association of Small Cottage Industries of Bangladesh, thanked the prime minister for allocating Tk50,000 crore for the SME sector during the Covid-19 period.



Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, former president of the FBCCI, told the audience to raise their hand to show support for the prime minister. "If you elect her in the future, we will get a smart Bangladesh," he said.



Mir Nasir Hossain, another former president of the FBCCI, said, "The progress she (Sheikh Hasina) has made in the last 14 years is incredible. I don't know if there has been so much development anywhere in the world in this time."



"We hope that our PM will take the country forward by leading Bangladesh in the coming days," he added.