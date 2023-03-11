Business Summit 2023: FM urges global participants to be part of smart Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said Bangladesh wants to be the manufacturing hub of the world and welcomes all to be a part of the smart Bangladesh.

'We invite you to join us in our development journey for mutual benefits," he told the global participants at Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 in Dhaka.

Momen said Bangladesh Business Summit is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the nation, and it showcases the immense potential and opportunities that Bangladesh has to offer to the world.

"We have spirit, we have the Initiatives and we can do, sky is our limit. We are committed to move Bangladesh from "Digital Bangladesh" to Smart Bangladesh," he said.

To achieve the goal of Smart Bangladesh by 2041, Momen said they are creating smart labor force, smart students, smart productive capacity, smart infrastructure, smart government, smart rules and regulations and smart people.

"Let us continue to work together to unleash the full potential of Bangladesh and create a prosperous future for our people and the world," said the Foreign Minister.

The apex trade body of the country, FBCCI, is arranging this summit on the 50th anniversary of its founding.

The Bangladesh Business Summit is an excellent opportunity to showcase potential and to attract more foreign investment, Momen said.

"Our country's strategic location, vibrant culture, young and resourceful people plus stable and business friendly government make us an attractive destination for investment," he said.

"I repeat we have a young and educated workforce, a strong legal framework, and a government that is committed to creating an enabling environment for business to grow. Therefore, I welcome you all to invest and be a winner," Momen mentioned.