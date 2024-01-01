The Business Standard's top photos of the year

Embark on a visual journey through the year that was, as The Business Standard presents a stunning compilation of its top photos capturing moments that defined the essence of 2023.

Vehicles pass a section of the nearly completed Purbachal Expressway. The 300 feet wide and 12.5 kilometer long expressway from Kuril Flyover to Kanchan Bridge is going to connect Purbachal New Town with Dhaka city. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A vehicle plying through Banani on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The Chakati Khal (canal) is almost dead because of illegal encroachment, siltation and garbage dumping. Photo: MD Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Of the 102-kilometre rail link, approximately 27 kilometres pass through the Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary, Fasiakhali Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Medhakoccopia National Park. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The inferno that broke out in one of the biggest clothing markets in the capital on 4 April, wiping out around 3,500 shops full of clothes for the Eid market. Photo: Shafiqul Islam

A worker tends to machinery at the sugarcane juice extraction section in the Carew and Company (Bangladesh) Ltd at Darshana in Chuadanga, the country’s largest sugar mill and only licensed distillery. In FY22, the company posted around Tk 429 crore in revenue and Tk 49 crore in profits - a 236% growth compared to the previous fiscal year, which was a record high in its history. Photo Rajib Dhar

Construction works are going on at the site of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna. Bangladesh would officially become the 33rd nuclear power producing country today by receiving documents of the first fuel delivery from Russia. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin would virtually attend the document handover ceremony. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel (BSMRT) constructed beneath river Karnaphuli between Patenga and Anwara upazila in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin