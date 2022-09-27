The Business Standard bags 2 in the Bangladesh Media Innovation Awards

The Business Standard (TBS) bagged two awards for Innovative Print Layout and the Best Use of Infographic at the "Bangladesh Media Innovation Awards 2022(BMIA 2022)" organised by Daraz Bangladesh, the leading online marketplace of the country.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and Deputy Minister of Education Mohidul Hassan Chowdhoury presented the BMIA 2022 awards to nineteen other media organisations of the country at a ceremony held at the hotel Intercontinental Dhaka in the capital yesterday.

Sharier Khan, executive editor of TBS and Khaled Masood, managing editor, received the awards on behalf of TBS.

Daraz Bangladesh organised the first-of-its-kind media award to recognise innovative practices in the media industry geared towards digital transformation, content marketing and news distribution.

Other award winners are – Dhaka Tribune under the category of Innovative Special Supplement, ICE Business Times under the Best Business Magazine, ICE Today under the Best Lifestyle Magazine, The Daily Samakal under the Best Social Media Campaign, Deepto TV under the Best Use of Social Media category, Chorki under the Best Digital Diversification Project, The Daily Jugantor under the Best Co-Branded Online Project, Somoy TV under the Most Innovative Digital Report, DBC News under the Best TV Programme For Women, Duronto TV under the Best TV Programme for Kids, Jamuna TV under the best TV Programme for Entertainment, ATN Bangla under the Best TV Lifestyle Programme, Ekattor Media Ltd under the Best TV Sport Programme and Independent TV under the Best Country Branding Category.

Bangladesh Television, Channel I, Ittefaq and The Daily Star received the BMIA2022 award under the special category.

Speaking as the chief guest Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "We have observed change in every sector. But the matter of concern is when one wheel of change is going forward, others are rolling backwards."

He hoped that this trend would change soon.

Mannan said the head of the ruling government believes in modernisation, but not at the cost of self-identity.

Mohidul Hassan Chowdhoury said he hopes the media through its innovative ways will present e-commerce as a vital part of the economy and not only focus on its negative aspects.

Daraz Bangladesh's Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said the position that Daraz holds today is not only due to the hard work of its employees and officials, but also the crucial role of the media.

"Like other industries, the media also bring changes in news presentation as per their readers' demand. To recognise these innovations, we have taken this initiative," he said.

Among others, Daraz Bangladesh's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer AHM Hasinul Quddus also spoke at the event.

Bangladesh Brand Practitioner was the event's outreach partner, SBK Foundation the strategic partner, Reboot the event partner, while Dimadim was the ideation partner of the event.