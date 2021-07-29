Business leaders urge govt to reopen factories in lockdown 

Business leaders on Thursday urged the government again to keep the mills and factories open during the lockdown.

They also urged the authorities to vaccinate the RMG workers as soon as possible.

A delegation of the business leaders made the requests while attending a meeting with the cabinet secretary in the morning.

BGMEA former president & Exporters Association of Bangladesh President Abdus Salam Murshedy led the team.

BKMEA President Salim Osman, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and vice presidents Shahidullah Azim and Khandaker Rafiqul Islam.

DCCI President Rezwan Rahman and BKMEA first vice president Mohammad Hatem were present at the meeting.

After that meeting, BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim said, "We have urged the government to consider the industry situations as our main markets- EU & US already opened their shops and manufacturers are under pressure to ship goods on time."

Countries like Bangladesh have no economic strength to afford such closure of economic activities, he added.

Following the Eid vacations, the government enforced14-days strict lockdown restrictions till 5 August under which all kinds of factories are closed.

Amid an alarming spike in infections and death toll crossing the 20 thousand mark, the government might further extend the ongoing factory closure.