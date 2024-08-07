Army chief urged to ensure security for industries

Businesses have expressed concerns about ongoing subversive activities targeting industrial and commercial establishments across the country and have urged Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman to step in and ensure their security.

At a press conference at a city hotel today (7 August), the leaders of various trade bodies also supported the decision on the formation of an interim government with Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus as chief adviser.

"We need protection for our lives and factories. Our global image is eroding. If the army chief takes prompt action, the situation may improve," said AK Azad, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

"Several factories have been set on fire, including those of Ha-Meem Group, Beximco, Gazi Group, and Square's headquarters," said Azad, who is also managing director of Ha-Meem Group, at the programme organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC-Bangladesh).

ICC President Md Mahbubur Rahman said, "We must stop the destruction caused by miscreants. Students are not involved in this. Some miscreants are causing havoc across the country. If we cannot stop them, the situation will deteriorate. We urge the army to intervene to stop this destruction."

We need protection for our lives and factories. Our global image is eroding. If the army chief takes prompt action, the situation may improve. AK Azad, ex-FBCCI president

"Non-performing loans (NPL) may rise due to this situation. If the vandalism does not stop within a short time, ready-made garment (RMG) exports may be badly hampered," he added.

The business leader also criticised the vandalism and arson at the Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi 32, saying, "We cannot accept it."

Apparel manufacturers said although factories were supposed to open yesterday, many, including those in Ashulia and Bhaluka in Mymensingh, remain closed. Entrepreneurs are hesitant to reopen their factories. Additionally, some factories in Narayanganj have been vandalised.

A Matin Chowdhury, former president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, said, "Many are unable to clear raw materials from ports. Factories are stockpiling products, and buyers are moving about 30% of their orders elsewhere."

"If the situation improves quickly, the overall business environment will still stabilise," he added.

Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals, said, "We are going through a very volatile situation. If somebody is angry, they may vandalise the factory at best. But who is profiting by destroying it with fire?"

"If a police station or government office is burned down, how will the next government run the state? We are very sad. These resources belong to the people of the country," he further said.

MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group, said, "Buyers are continuously enquiring about the current situation. This situation cannot be prolonged. If the situation improves rapidly and law and order is restored, we can manage."

FBCCI Vice-President Amin Helaly said, "We are currently going through a tough time. With the private sector contributing 85% to the economy, halting it makes economic progress difficult. An immediate improvement in the situation is necessary."

ICC President Mahbubur Rahman also mentioned past pressures on businesspeople during the Awami League government's tenure.

He said, "During that time, businesses had to either support them or be against them. There was no opportunity to take a neutral stance. We were under pressure."

In response to a question about meeting with the then prime minister to discuss student protests, police killings, and the curfew, Mahbubur Rahman said, "Since we were not brave enough to decline any invitation from the head of government, we attended the programme."

In response to another question, he said, "Some opportunistic businessmen change colours very quickly."