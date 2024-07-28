Business leaders seek long-term support from govt for damages during quota reform protest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 04:31 pm

Related News

Business leaders seek long-term support from govt for damages during quota reform protest

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said the business leaders would also meet the Bangladesh Bank governor and the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 04:31 pm
Business leaders, including members of FBCCI, in a meeting in the capital on 28 July. Photo: Md Jahir Rayhan/ TBS
Business leaders, including members of FBCCI, in a meeting in the capital on 28 July. Photo: Md Jahir Rayhan/ TBS

Businesses need long-term support from the government to recover from damages caused during the quota reform protest, said Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI). 

He made the support request this morning (28 July) during a meeting at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) between business leaders and Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister. 

In his introductory speech, Mahbubul Alam also asked the government to fully resume activities in Chattogram and other ports. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Our businesses are now limited due to limited operation of the ports," he said. 

Salman F Rahman said, "There has been a container gridlock in the Chattogram port. The business leaders mentioned it during today's meeting. 

"They also requested an alternative internet connectivity to keep the business running if such a situation arises in future," he added. 

After the end of the meeting, Mohammad Zaved Akhtar, president of the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said the country's economy has incurred Tk10 billion in damage.

The FBCCI president said the business leaders would also meet the Bangladesh Bank governor and the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Commerce State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu, also present at the meeting, said the government is working to ensure that import and export activities become normal. 

'Country's image damaged due to rumours abroad'

Salman F Rahman said the country's reputation is at stake due to rumours spread abroad. 

"We have to repair our image now. The damages can be recovered as soon as we can bring back normalcy," he added.

Top News

FBCCI / business leaders / meeting / quota reform protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

3h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

8h | Panorama
How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

21h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos