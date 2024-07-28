Business leaders seek long-term support from govt for damages during quota reform protest

Business leaders, including members of FBCCI, in a meeting in the capital on 28 July. Photo: Md Jahir Rayhan/ TBS

Businesses need long-term support from the government to recover from damages caused during the quota reform protest, said Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI).

He made the support request this morning (28 July) during a meeting at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) between business leaders and Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister.

In his introductory speech, Mahbubul Alam also asked the government to fully resume activities in Chattogram and other ports.

"Our businesses are now limited due to limited operation of the ports," he said.

Salman F Rahman said, "There has been a container gridlock in the Chattogram port. The business leaders mentioned it during today's meeting.

"They also requested an alternative internet connectivity to keep the business running if such a situation arises in future," he added.

After the end of the meeting, Mohammad Zaved Akhtar, president of the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said the country's economy has incurred Tk10 billion in damage.

The FBCCI president said the business leaders would also meet the Bangladesh Bank governor and the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Commerce State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu, also present at the meeting, said the government is working to ensure that import and export activities become normal.

'Country's image damaged due to rumours abroad'

Salman F Rahman said the country's reputation is at stake due to rumours spread abroad.

"We have to repair our image now. The damages can be recovered as soon as we can bring back normalcy," he added.