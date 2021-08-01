Buses plying in capital as factory reopens today

Buses are plying on Dhaka streets from early Sunday as the government allowed the operation of all public transports till 12 pm to facilitate the journey of Dhaka-bound factory workers.

Few buses were seen plying on all routes in the capital since the morning. However, transport workers said the number of passengers was low.

Besides, the presence of private-car, microbus, CNG, Rickshaw and van are also found on the different roads of the capital.

Although there were police on the streets enforcing lockdown, it was not as strict as before.

The government allowed all export-oriented industries, including the readymade garment sector, to resume production from 1 August amid the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier on 30 July, the cabinet division issued a notification in this connection after business leaders had kept asking the government for permission to operate factories amid the ongoing lockdown.

After the announcement was made, the country witnessed a mad rush of workers hitting roads to reach their respective workplaces in time despite the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country.

Under the circumstances, the government later allowed the operation of all public transports till Sunday at 12 pm to facilitate the journey of Dhaka-bound factory workers. During this period, bus, launch and train services will be operational in all routes across the country as a 14-day strict lockdown has been in place till 5 August.

