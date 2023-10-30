Buses, goods-laden vehicles to ply during 3-day blockade: Transport owners’ association

Bangladesh

BSS
30 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

Buses, goods-laden vehicles to ply during 3-day blockade: Transport owners’ association

BSS
30 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 06:37 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Buses and goods-laden vehicles will continue to ply across the country including Dhaka city during the three-day blockade called by BNP, the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association said today.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association and Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation took the decision at a joint meeting on Monday (30 October).

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association President Mashiur Rahman Ranga, its Secretary General Enayet Ullah and General Secretary of the Sramik Federation Osman Ali, among others, were present at the meeting with Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation President Shahjahan Khan in the chair. 

The leaders urged the owners of the association and the Sramik Federation to keep the movement of vehicles normal on all routes. 

BNP called the three-day countrywide blockade that begins tomorrow.
 

Top News

Buses / blockade / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

11h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

1h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

2h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

50m | TBS World
Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

1d | TBS Today