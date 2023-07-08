Bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead in Gaibandha

Three people were killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway at Balua Haat in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district on Friday (7 July) night.

The deceased were identified as Zahirul Haque, Jharna Parveen and Nazmul Haque of Sadullapur in the district.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Highway Police Station, said the accident occurred around 11:30pm when the Rangpur-bound 'Shyamoli Paribahan' collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving one passenger of the bus dead on the spot and 12 others injured.

The injured were taken to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex, Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital and other local hospitals.

Two people who were travelling on the truck died on the way to the hospital.