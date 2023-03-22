Bus-train collision snaps rail link between Dhaka and rest of country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 10:35 pm

Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans' Forum

A bus-train collision took place at around 9pm near Khilgaon area in the capital, snapping rail link between Dhaka and the rest of country.

Russeel Faruq, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"A Sohagh Paribahan bus was taking a U-turn in front of the Abul Hotel crossing and the train was also crossing the intersection at the same time. The bus had just left the Sohag counter," said Arif Sarker, assistant commissioner of Khilgaon zone, Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Sohag Paribahan owner Faruq Talukder told the media that the gate arm of the level crossing was open when the bus began to cross. "The bus nearly passed the crossing safely but the Panchagar-bound Drutajan Express rear-ended it. Luckily, the bus had no passengers at the time. The train also tried to decelerate."

Photo: Collected

Witnesses said the bus was not carrying any passengers at the time. 

No casualties were reported, but a number of people were injured.

 

rail communication / Accident

