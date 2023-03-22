Bus-train collision snaps rail connection between Dhaka and northern districts

A bus-train collision took place at around 9pm near Khilgaon area, snapping rail connectivity between Dhaka and the northern districts. Russeel Faruq, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"A Sohagh Paribahan bus was taking a U-turn in front of the Abul Hotel crossing and the train was also crossing the intersection at the same time. The bus had just left the Sohag counter," said Arif Sarker, assistant commissioner of Khilgaon zone, Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

No casualties were reported, but a number of people were injured.