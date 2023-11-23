Bus torched in Kushtia; crude bomb hurled at police vehicle, truck in Rajshahi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 10:16 am

Related News

Bus torched in Kushtia; crude bomb hurled at police vehicle, truck in Rajshahi

Two police constables have been injured in Rajshi after crude bombs were hurled at the patrol car they were in

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 10:16 am
A bus of Hanif Paribahan was torched in Kushtia on 22 November. Photo: TBS
A bus of Hanif Paribahan was torched in Kushtia on 22 November. Photo: TBS

In separate incidents of arson, a bus was torched in Kushtia and crude bombs were hurled at a police vehicle and a truck in Rajshahi.

A bus of Hanif Paribahan, parked in front of the Alampur highway police station on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway was torched at around 11:45pm on Wednesday (22 November), Sheikh Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Kushtia model police station, told The Business Standard.

He said the incident is being investigated.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After the incident was reported,  fire service personnel went there and extinguished the fire.

"Looking at the fire on the not functioning bus parked on the side of the highway police station, I immediately asked my helper to inform the highway police station," an eyewitness truck driver said.

According to fire service and district police sources, a bus of Hanif Paribahan met with an accident on Kushtia Ishwardi highway last Monday. The bus was recovered and seized by the Chowrah Highway police station and placed on the road in front of the police station. That bus was torched last night.

Crude bomb were hurled at a police vehicle and truck in Rajshahi. Photo: TBS
Crude bomb were hurled at a police vehicle and truck in Rajshahi. Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, two members of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police were injured in an explosion after a crude bomb was thrown at a police vehicle in Rajshahi.

The incident took place in Baya Bazar area of Rajshahi Airport police station at around 10:15pm on Wednesday, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Airport police station Emran Hossain told TBS.

He said a crude bomb was thrown at a patrolling police car of Airport police station near fish market in Baya Bazar.

The injured police constables Md Zahidul Ilam and Shamim Haider were given first aid at Rajshahi Police Hospital.

In a separate incident in Rajshahi, crude bombs were hurled at a truck in the city's Shah Makhdum area at around 12:30am on Thursday (23 November).

At that time the truck caught fire. Later, the fire service personnel brought the fire under control.

Police recovered two more unexploded crude bombs from the spot.

Police recovered two unexploded crude bombs in Rajshahi. Photo: TBS
Police recovered two unexploded crude bombs in Rajshahi. Photo: TBS

Shah Makhdum police station OC Ismail Hossain said, "The miscreants ran away by hurling a crude bomb on a truck standing near a petrol pump. The truck caught fire due to the explosion. The fire service came and brought the fire under control."

An operation is underway to arrest those involved in the incident, police added.

Top News

Arson / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

3h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

3h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

19h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

13h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

15h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

14h | TBS Economy
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

16h | TBS Economy