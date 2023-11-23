Bus torched in Kushtia; crude bomb hurled at police vehicle, truck in Rajshahi

A bus of Hanif Paribahan was torched in Kushtia on 22 November. Photo: TBS

In separate incidents of arson, a bus was torched in Kushtia and crude bombs were hurled at a police vehicle and a truck in Rajshahi.

A bus of Hanif Paribahan, parked in front of the Alampur highway police station on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway was torched at around 11:45pm on Wednesday (22 November), Sheikh Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Kushtia model police station, told The Business Standard.

He said the incident is being investigated.

After the incident was reported, fire service personnel went there and extinguished the fire.

"Looking at the fire on the not functioning bus parked on the side of the highway police station, I immediately asked my helper to inform the highway police station," an eyewitness truck driver said.

According to fire service and district police sources, a bus of Hanif Paribahan met with an accident on Kushtia Ishwardi highway last Monday. The bus was recovered and seized by the Chowrah Highway police station and placed on the road in front of the police station. That bus was torched last night.

Crude bomb were hurled at a police vehicle and truck in Rajshahi. Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, two members of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police were injured in an explosion after a crude bomb was thrown at a police vehicle in Rajshahi.

The incident took place in Baya Bazar area of Rajshahi Airport police station at around 10:15pm on Wednesday, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Airport police station Emran Hossain told TBS.

He said a crude bomb was thrown at a patrolling police car of Airport police station near fish market in Baya Bazar.

The injured police constables Md Zahidul Ilam and Shamim Haider were given first aid at Rajshahi Police Hospital.

In a separate incident in Rajshahi, crude bombs were hurled at a truck in the city's Shah Makhdum area at around 12:30am on Thursday (23 November).

At that time the truck caught fire. Later, the fire service personnel brought the fire under control.

Police recovered two more unexploded crude bombs from the spot.

Police recovered two unexploded crude bombs in Rajshahi. Photo: TBS

Shah Makhdum police station OC Ismail Hossain said, "The miscreants ran away by hurling a crude bomb on a truck standing near a petrol pump. The truck caught fire due to the explosion. The fire service came and brought the fire under control."

An operation is underway to arrest those involved in the incident, police added.