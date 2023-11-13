Bus set on fire in Faridpur, truck in Dinajpur

A bus in Faridpur city was set ablaze early on Monday (13 November) which gutted the entire interior of the bus. Photo: TBS

A bus at Faridpur's new bus stand and a truck in Dinajpur town were set ablaze on Monday (13 November) morning, causing significant damage to the vehicles.

According to locals, the bus in question, bearing the registration Faridpur-B 110024 and owned by Monirul Islam Farhad, was parked at the city's new bus stand when it caught fire.

At the time, the bus driver's helper was sleeping inside.

As soon as he informed the national emergency services and the district police control room about the incident, a local fire service unit promptly responded and rushed to bring the fire under control.

Unfortunately, the entire interior of the bus was engulfed by the fire.

The estimated loss from the incident is valued at Tk8-10 lakh.

Subhash Barai, senior station officer of Faridpur Fire Service, noted that the fire was brought under control upon receiving the information, estimating a loss of around Tk10 lakh.

Speaking to The Business Standard, General Secretary of Faridpur Bus Owner Group, Anisur Rahman, said, "I received the call in the morning and quickly arrived at the scene. The police are investigating the matter, and we are also taking steps to determine the root cause of the incident."

Faridpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Md Salauddin said that miscreants set fire to a Saudia Paribahan bus parked at the bus stand around 3am in the morning.

"Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene. Currently, an investigation is underway to determine the culprits, with legal action expected to follow.," he added.

Meanwhile, unidentified people set fire to a truck loaded with maize in Dinajpur town in the morning.

Sumon Debnath, sub-inspector of Kotwali police station, said the truck, owned by Gulzar Hossain, was kept in a garage where it was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants around 5:00am, reports UNB.

Fire Service Civil Defence personnel were able to douse the fire. The front side of the truck was gutted but the maize was saved.

Sheikh Jinnah Al Mamun, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sadar Circle said, process is underway to identify the culprits and bring them under the law.