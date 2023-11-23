Bus torched in capital's Bijoynagar area

A bus was torched in the capital's Bijoynagar area on 23 November. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

A bus was torched in the capital's Bijoynagar area today today.

The bus belonging to Ajmeri Glory Paribahan was set ablaze near Nighangle Mor area of Bijoynagar around 12:53pm on Thursday (23 November), said the fire service.

Two units of firefighters from Siddique Bazar Fire Station are working to douse the flames.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Motijheel Division Deputy Commissioner Hayatul Islam Khan visited the spot.

"We will go through the CC footage. Those who started the fire will be identified and brought to justice," he said.

"We are trying to find out by talking to the driver and the helper. They were taken to the police station. The driver and assistant told us that they suddenly saw the fire from the back of the bus," the police official further said.

He also said that there was a political rally on this road before the incident. Due to this, the speed of the vehicles on the road was low.

"There were 20-25 passengers in the bus. There were many more buses around it. We are working on uncovering who was behind this," he added.

In separate incidents of arson, a bus was torched in Kushtia and crude bombs were hurled at a police vehicle and a truck in Rajshahi.

The bus was set ablaze at around 12:53pm on 23 November. Photo: TBS

A bus of Hanif Paribahan, parked in front of the Alampur highway police station on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway was torched at around 11:45pm on Wednesday (22 November), Sheikh Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Kushtia model police station, told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, two members of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police were injured in an explosion after a crude bomb was thrown at a police vehicle in Rajshahi.

In a separate incident in Rajshahi, crude bombs were hurled at a truck in the city's Shah Makhdum area at around 12:30am on Thursday (23 November).

At that time the truck caught fire. Later, the fire service personnel brought the fire under control.

Police recovered two more unexploded crude bombs from the spot.