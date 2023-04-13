5 killed in bus-autorickshaw collision in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 12:09 pm

Related News

5 killed in bus-autorickshaw collision in Chattogram

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 12:09 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Five people were killed and one person was injured after a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided in Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila this morning. 

"Four people were killed on the spot. Two people were sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital with injuries. One of them was declared dead by the doctor on duty. Another has been admitted to the neurosurgery department," Boalkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Razzak said.

The identity of one of the deceased couldn't be determined yet. Others have been identified as Salim, 45, Anjana Akhtar, 35, Babul Dey, 60 and Karim, 54.

Eyewitnesses said a bus leaving from Boalkhali rammed a CNG-powered autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the autorickshaw along with three other passengers died on the spot.

At that time the bus driver, Jager Hossain was caught by the local people and handed over to the police.

Top News

bus accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

2h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

2h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

23h | Health

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

17h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

19h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

1d | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner