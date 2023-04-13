5 killed in bus-autorickshaw collision in Chattogram

Five people were killed and one person was injured after a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided in Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila this morning.

"Four people were killed on the spot. Two people were sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital with injuries. One of them was declared dead by the doctor on duty. Another has been admitted to the neurosurgery department," Boalkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Razzak said.

The identity of one of the deceased couldn't be determined yet. Others have been identified as Salim, 45, Anjana Akhtar, 35, Babul Dey, 60 and Karim, 54.

Eyewitnesses said a bus leaving from Boalkhali rammed a CNG-powered autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the autorickshaw along with three other passengers died on the spot.

At that time the bus driver, Jager Hossain was caught by the local people and handed over to the police.