Bus Sramik Union leader attacked in Barishal

Barishal Bus Sramik Union Secretary Sumon Molla has been hacked and tortured by political opponents.

He was attacked before his two little children at the time of iftar on Monday (4 April) evening at Bashundhara housing of Rupatoli in Barishal city.

Sumon, 35, serving as the secretary of Rupatoli Bus Sramik Union in Barishal was taken to Sher E Bangla Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

He was later taken to Dhaka for higher treatment, said Rubel Molla, the cousin of Sumon.

Sumon, a supporter of local MP State Minister Jahid Faruk Shamim, was allegedly attacked by the goons of Barishal City Corporation Mayor Sadik Abdullah over a dispute of committee formation.

According to the family, unidentified miscreants suddenly entered their house and started to hit him with sharp weapons while verbly abusing him.

"I have visited the spot and additional police force has been deployed to avoid any more unwanted situation." Said Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, the deputy commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) south.

The incident is under investigation, he added.