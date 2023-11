Two buses were set on fire in Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions on Sunday night.

Miscreants set fire to a bus in front of Jatrabari police station around 9:57pm today.

Another arson incident took place around 21:52pm in Dhopapara Bazar in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi.

Two firefighting units from Puthia Fire Station are working to douse the fire.