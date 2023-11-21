Bus set on fire in Jatrabari

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 09:45 pm

A bus was set on fire in the capital&#039;s Jatrabari area on Tuesday (21 November). Photo: Courtesy
A bus was set on fire in the capital's Jatrabari area on Tuesday night. 

The arson took place around 8:40pm near Chourasta in Jatrabari.

Two firefighting units from Postogola Fire Station are working to douse the fire. 

