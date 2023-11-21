Bus set on fire in Jatrabari
A bus was set on fire in the capital's Jatrabari area on Tuesday night.
The arson took place around 8:40pm near Chourasta in Jatrabari.
Two firefighting units from Postogola Fire Station are working to douse the fire.
A bus was set on fire in the capital's Jatrabari area on Tuesday night.
The arson took place around 8:40pm near Chourasta in Jatrabari.
Two firefighting units from Postogola Fire Station are working to douse the fire.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.