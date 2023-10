A bus torched in the High Court area on 31 October. Photo: Collected

Miscreants set a passenger bus on fire near the High Court in Dhaka this afternoon (31 October).

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm, said fire service control room duty officer Ershad Hossain told the media.

Members of the fire service doused the fire around 3:40 pm, he added.

A bus was set ablaze in front of the High Court intersection#BNP_Jamaat #Blockade #TBSNews pic.twitter.com/tlYCD4ZjAj— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) October 31, 2023

According to locals, 5 members of the BCL and Jubo League allegedly poured petrol on a bus in front of the High Court, then the driver himself set it on fire as they got off.