The bus was set on fire beside the Jatrabari Ideal School and College at 7:35 pm on Wednesday (29 November).

A bus of "Raida Paribahan" was set on fire in Dhaka's Sayedabad on Wednesday amid the 24-hour blockade BNP called.

The bus was set on fire beside the Jatrabari Ideal School and College at 7:35 pm on Wednesday.

Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters (media cell), confirmed the matter.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire at 7:50 pm, he said.