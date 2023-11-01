3 buses set on fire in Ctg on second day of blockade

Three buses were set on fire in Chattogram since last night as the second day of the blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and allies approached.

According to the Chittagong Metropolitan Road Transport Owners Group, on Tuesday night, miscreants burnt two Metro Prabhati vehicles in Kalurghat C&B and Old Chandgao Thana area of Chattogram city.

Another incident took place in the Bhellapara Bridge area of Karnaphuli police station in the city around 8am on Wednesday (1 November).

Karnaphuli police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Zahir Hossain told The Business Standard the bus was going from Karnaphuli to Patiya after dropping off garment factory workers.

Seeing picketers ahead, the bus tried to turn. But the blockaders intercepted the bus and set it on fire. The bus driver and assistant managed to get out of there alive, said the police official.

Upon receiving information, the police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Fare hikes on public transports

Traffic in Chattogram city has increased slightly compared to the first day. In addition to public buses, the movement of other vehicles including human haulers, tempos, CNG auto rickshaws, and cars has also increased.

On the first day of the blockade, passengers complained that transport owners were charging double or higher fares on public transports.

Bus workers were charging up to Tk10-20 for boarding mini buses. Office going passengers were forced to pay the extra fare.

Humayun Kabir, a passenger going to the office from Oxygen Mor said, "I am standing here to go to New Market. Mini bus fare on this route is Tk12. They are dropping passengers up to Muradpur on the pretext of blockade and demanding Tk10 for this distance which was Tk5 before.

"There is no option but to get on another vehicle from Muradpur to go to New Market. We have to pay double the fare"

Helpers said they were driving under risk, as buses were being torched in the city. "That is why they are charging some additional money."

According to Chittagong Metropolitan Road Transport Owner Group, 1,200 mini buses, 1,600 human haulers and 200 tempos ply on different routes of Chattogram.

On Tuesday, around 80% of the vehicles operated in the city while the rest stayed put on the first day of the blockade.