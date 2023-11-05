3 buses set ablaze in Banglamotor, Mirpur

An Airport-Bangabandhu-Avenue Paribahan bus was set on fire in the capital's Banglamotor around 6:25pm on 5 November. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Three buses were set on fire in the capital's Banglamotor and Mipur areas amid the countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP, Jamaat and likeminded opposition parties.

Miscreants set a Shikor Paribahan bus on fire in capital's Mirpur 11 around 6:58pm.

According to the fire service, two firefighting units from Pallabi fire station rushed to the spot at 7:04pm. They are working to douse the fire.

An Airport-Bangabandhu-Avenue Paribahan bus was set on fire in the capital's Banglamotor around 6:25pm today.

The first unit of the fire service arrived at the spot at 6:37pm. Two units are currently working to douse the fire, said the fire service.

The first unit of the fire service arrived at the spot at 6:37pm. Two units are currently working to douse the fire, said the fire service on 5 November. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"No casualties have been reported yet. The bus was heading towards Gulistan," said Muhammad Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of the DMP's Ramna zone.

Earlier, at around 3:42pm, a BRTC double-decker bus was set on fire by unidentified miscreants in Dhaka's Mirpur area, reports UNB.

The incident took place in front of the Government Bangla College in Mirpur, said Rozina Akter, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

The fire was doused by locals before fire service units reached the spot, she said.

With the new incidents, 13 buses have been set on fire across the country in around 24 hours.

At 5:17am, a bus was burned in Dhaka's Mirpur 6, and at 6:24am, miscreants set another bus on fire in Gazipur.

Nine of the incidents took place in Dhaka city, two in Dhaka division (Narayanganj, Gazipur), and one in Barishal's Charfashion.

According to the fire service media cell, a bus was torched at Dhaka Newmarket at 7:30pm yesterday (5 November).

Within minutes, at 7:35pm, another bus belonging to Green University was torched on Elephant Road.

Meanwhile, a bus of Raida Paribahan was set on fire in Saidabad at 7:55pm.

At 10pm, a bus from Manjil Paribahan became a target and was set ablaze in front of Gulistan's Patal Market.

As the night progressed, an Anabil Paribahan bus was torched at Narayanganj's Signboard at 11:42pm.

At 11:45pm, a Jamuna Express bus faced a similar fate as it was set on fire at the new bus stand in Bhola's Charfashion.

Moreover, the Awami League party office in Sirajganj's Shahjadpur was also set ablaze at 2:55am on Sunday (5 November).

The wave of arson attacks continued at 4am in the morning, with a bus being set on fire at Saddam Market in Dhaka's Demra.

Simultaneously, a Turag Express bus was engulfed in flames at Jurain Balur Maidan in Dhaka at the same hour.