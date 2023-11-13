Bus set on fire in capital's Shonir Akhra

A Moumita Paribahan bus was set on fire on the bridge at Shanir Akhra intersection in the capital this evening. Photo: Fire Service

A Moumita Paribahan bus was set on fire by unidentified men on the bridge at Shonir Akhra intersection in the capital this evening.

The incident occurred around 6:16pm on Monday (13 November).

Two units of firefighters from Postogola fire station were trying to douse the fire, Fire Service officials said.

According to Fire Service, there were a total of 14 fire incidents during the fourth round of the 48-hour blockade enforced by the BNP-Jamaat and like-minded parties.

Of the fire incidents, eight were in Dhaka, three in Dhaka Division (Savar, Narayanganj and Faridpur), and one each in Barishal, Rajshahi and Rangpur.

Meanwhile, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have announced a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade for Wednesday and Thursday.

The fifth-phase blockade will be effective from 6 am Wednesday until 6 am on Friday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing on Monday (13 November) afternoon.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths, and violence.

The BNP had declared a nationwide shutdown for 29 October, and enforced a three-day blockade from 31 October to 2 November, followed by another phase from 5 to 6 November.

On 9 November, BNP-Jamaat and allies announced the latest 48-hour blockade across the country beginning Sunday morning.