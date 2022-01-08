Bus runs over two pedestrians in Gulistan

Bangladesh

Bus runs over two pedestrians in Gulistan

A case was filed against the bus driver and his helper in this connection but none has been arrested yet. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two pedestrians were killed and six others injured as a bus ran over them in the Gulistan area of the capital city on Saturday.

A bus of Meghla Paribahan veered out of control around 9:45am and ran over pedestrians, leaving two dead on the spot and injuring others, Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters Deputy Assistant Director (media cell) Shahjahan Sikder told The Business Standard.

"After being informed, we rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent the injured to hospital," he added.

Six injured were undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and all of them are out of danger, said Inspector Bachchu Miah, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.   

The dead bodies of Sheikh Farid and Badsha Miah were handed over to the concerned police station.

Nurul Islam, sub inspector of Wari Police Station, told TBS that a case was filed against the unidentified driver of the bus and his helper in this connection. However, no one has been arrested yet. 

 

