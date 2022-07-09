Bus returns to Dhaka over 24 hours late due to traffic gridlock 

Nazmul Hasan bought a bus ticket of SR Travels to visit his home in Joypurhat on Friday (8 July).

He was scheduled to leave Kallyanpur bus stop at 10:45am yesterday. But even after one day, the desired bus has not returned back to Dhaka due to a schedule disruption resulting from traffic congestion.

At 7pm, SR Travels' Kallyanpur counter informed the waiting passengers that the bus had reached Gabtali.

Nazmul told TBS that the bus would not leave before 7:30pm. "I don't know how long it will take to go home."

He said the bus that was supposed to leave yesterday morning is leaving the next evening.

"I think I have to pass the Eid day on the road," said Nazmul with regret.

At the Kallyanpur bus stand, many passengers like Nazmul Hasan were waiting for more than 24 hours for their bus.