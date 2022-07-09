Bus returns to Dhaka over 24 hours late due to traffic gridlock 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 08:47 pm

Related News

Bus returns to Dhaka over 24 hours late due to traffic gridlock 

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 08:47 pm
Bus returns to Dhaka over 24 hours late due to traffic gridlock 

Nazmul Hasan bought a bus ticket of SR Travels to visit his home in Joypurhat on Friday (8 July). 

He was scheduled to leave Kallyanpur bus stop at 10:45am yesterday. But even after one day, the desired bus has not returned back to Dhaka due to a schedule disruption resulting from traffic congestion.   

At 7pm, SR Travels' Kallyanpur counter informed the waiting passengers that the bus had reached Gabtali.

Nazmul told TBS that the bus would not leave before 7:30pm. "I don't know how long it will take to go home."

He said the bus that was supposed to leave yesterday morning is leaving the next evening. 

"I think I have to pass the Eid day on the road," said Nazmul with regret.

At the Kallyanpur bus stand, many passengers like Nazmul Hasan were waiting for more than 24 hours for their bus.

Top News

Traffic / eid-ul azha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

8h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

7h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

9h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

3h | Videos
Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

9h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

10h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty