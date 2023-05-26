Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

A bus rammed a car carrying Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Qamar Abbas Khokhar and his family in Brahmanbaria.

However, the envoy, his wife Rehena Sarwar Khokhar, daughter Huda Abbas Khokhar and son Mohammad Khokhar are unharmed.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Rampur area of Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar upazila around 11:30am Friday (26 May).

Brahmanbaria's Khantihata Highway police station Officer-in-Charge Akul Biswas told The Business Standard that the deputy high commissioner himself was driving the car to Moulvibazar's Srimangal.

"The private car collided with a Duranta Paribahan bus in Rampur area. The front part of the private car was damaged after the collision," he added.

The police have arrested the bus driver Saiful Islam, 30.