Bus rams and kills woman in capital's Banglamator

A woman was killed in the capital's Banglamotor area after a bus rammed into her.

"The woman has been identified as Sadhana Begum, 50. The accident took place at 8:30pm on Wednesday (26 October) night," Shahbag Police Station Duty Officer SI Shahabuddin told The Business Standard.

The deceased's son Rabbi told the media that Sadhana was returning home in Eskaton Garden at night. A farmgate-bound Bihang Paribahan bus ran over her while crossing the road in Banglamotor area.

When she was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the doctor on duty declared Sadhana Begum dead.

Although the bus has been seized, the driver and helper are absconding. The bus is at Shahbag police station, police added.