Bus rams and kills woman in capital's Banglamator

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:46 am

Related News

Bus rams and kills woman in capital's Banglamator

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:46 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A woman was killed in the capital's Banglamotor area after a bus rammed into her.

"The woman has been identified as Sadhana Begum, 50. The accident took place at 8:30pm on Wednesday (26 October) night,"  Shahbag Police Station Duty Officer SI Shahabuddin told The Business Standard. 

The deceased's son Rabbi told the media that Sadhana was returning home in Eskaton Garden at night. A farmgate-bound Bihang Paribahan bus ran over her while crossing the road in Banglamotor area.

When she was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the doctor on duty declared Sadhana Begum dead.

Although the bus has been seized, the driver and helper are absconding. The bus is at Shahbag police station, police added. 

 

Top News

road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

11h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

11h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

12h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question