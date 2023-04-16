Bus, pickup van collision leaves 2 dead, 12 injured in Dinajpur

Bangladesh

UNB
16 April, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 10:57 am

Drivers of a bus and a pickup van were dead and 12 people were injured in a head-on collision involving the vehicles on Dinajpur-Gaibandha's Govindapur regional road, under Birampur upazila of Dinajpur district, Sunday morning (16 April).

The deceased are bus driver Golam Rabbani, 36, a resident of Dinajpur, and pickup van driver Md Azad of Brahmanbaria. More details about the casualties and those injured could not be known immediately.

Birampur police station OC Suman Kumar Mohanto said that the accident occurred around 6:30am when the Dinajpur-bound bus of Nabil Paribahan from Dhaka collided with the pickup van heading in the opposite direction in Bouttali area on the road, leaving the drivers killed on the spot and 12 passengers of the bus injured.

On information, members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence and police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies while the injured were sent to several hospitals including Birampur Upazila Health Complex, he said.

The bodies were brought to the police station, the OC said, adding that traffic movement on the road is now normal.

