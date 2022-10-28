Bus movements from Bogura to Rangpur suspended amid vehicle strike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:56 am

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Bus movement from Bogura to Rangpur has been suspended since Friday morning.

Confirming the matter, Aminul Islam, general secretary of Bogura District Bus, Minibus, and Coach Owners Association, said, "We have suspended bus movements only to Rangpur. They [Transport owners] have called a strike, as such we cannot send the vehicles there.

"We did not call the strike. We suspended the bus service following word from Rangpur. If it had been our strike, they would have kept our word."

Amanul said about 150 to 200 buses ply from Bogura to Rangpur division daily and throughout the day at least 2,000 buses from different districts of the country go to Rangpur division via Bogura.

On Thursday (27 October), the Motor Owners' Association of Rangpur called a two-day transport strike ahead of the BNP's divisional rally there on Saturday.
The strike – called in demand of keeping local passenger vehicles and other three-wheelers off the highways – will be observed from 6am on Friday to 6pm on Saturday, said the transport owners' association.

