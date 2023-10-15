Bus movement on Rajshahi-Natore route suspended, commuters suffer

15 October, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 11:54 am

Bus movement on Rajshahi-Natore route suspended, commuters suffer



Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bus operation between Rajshahi and nearby Natore districts remained suspended since early this morning over a dispute among transport workers, causing suffering to commuters.

As a result, no Dhaka-bound buses from Rajshahi via Natore left today and no intra-district buses left for Rajshahi from Natore.

However, buses from other districts using the Natore route have been on the road.

Mojibar Rahman and Shahriful Islam Kaliya, general secretaries of Natore Bus Owners' Association and Transport Workers Union, said that they were trying to resolve the issue through discussion.

Workers' leaders said staff of Rajshahi-based Dwip Paribahan allegedly beat up staff of Natore's Rajokiyo Paribahan in Rajshahi city three days back. 

As a retaliatory act, workers of Dwip Paribahan were also beaten up in Natore on Saturday.

Transport owners and workers of both districts suddenly halted bus movement fearing further chaos.

