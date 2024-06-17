Bus-motorbike collision on Dhaka-Kurigram Highway claims lives of a couple

An accident on the Dhaka-Kurigram highway in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila claimed the lives of a couple on Sunday night.

The victims, identified as 40-year-old Babu Mia and his 35-year-old wife Roksana Begum, were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a bus.

Babu Mia, a cable business operator from Nagarakuri in Gunaigach union of Ulipur upazila, and his wife are survived by their two young children. The fatal incident occurred around 10pm as they were returning home to Kurigram from a relative's house in Lalmonirhat.

Eyewitnesses reported that the night coach of Shatata Enterprise was en route from Kurigram to Dhaka when it struck the couple at Fakirer Takeya, crushing them under its wheels. The impact was so severe that Babu Mia and Roksana Begum died instantly at the scene.

Local residents, angered by the tragedy, blocked the highway for an hour and a half. They dispersed only after police assured them that appropriate measures would be taken. Omar Faruq, Officer-in-Charge of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station, confirmed the incident and stated that the bodies have been sent to the morgue for autopsy.