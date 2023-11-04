Bus hits car in Bangabandhu tunnel

A passenger bus travelling from Patenga end collided a sedan car with from behind near the Anwara end of the Bangabandhu tunnel on Friday night.

No one was injured in the accident. The private car, however, sustained damage. The decorative board inside the tunnel was also damaged.

"Upon receiving news of the accident, our mobile team went to the site. The vehicles involved have been kept at the toll plaza. Legal measures will be taken regarding this incident," said Mohammad Jahir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli police station.

Earlier, the tunnel experienced its first accident within 24 hours of opening to traffic as a vehicle collided with the toll plaza at the Anwara end of the tunnel, resulting in minor damages.

"Inside the tunnel, it descends at a rate of 4 meters per 100 metres. Vehicles inside the tunnel are instructed to travel at 60 kilometres per hour. However, some drivers did not comply with the instructions, leading to accidents," said Mohammad Nasir Uddin, assistant engineer of the tunnel project.

Due to a nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat, private vehicles refrained from using the tunnel after its commercial operation began on 29 October.

However, on Friday, the blockade-free day, a surge in vehicles caused congestion both inside the tunnel and on the approach road, posing challenges for traffic management.

A considerable number of vehicles have been passing through both ends of the tunnel since the morning.

"Consequently, traffic congestion has occurred. Managing the flow of vehicles has been a challenge so far. This experience is new for us," said Belayet Hossain, toll manager of the tunnel operating agency China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC).