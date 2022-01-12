Bus fares not to be hiked now

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 05:14 pm

Related News

Bus fares not to be hiked now

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 05:14 pm
TBS file photo
TBS file photo

Public transports will carry 50% passengers of their capacity from tomorrow and there will be no hike in bus fares.

Nur Mohammad Majumder, chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), made the disclosure after a meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday (12 January).

The cabinet division on Monday issued a notification directing the authorities to run buses with half od their capacity from 13 January to control the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Soon after the directives were announced, the bus owners started putting pressure on the government to increase the fare. 

To resolve the matter, the BRTA held a meeting with the concerned stakeholders this afternoon. At the meeting, it was decided that the buses will operate at half capacity without increasing the fare. 

However, the transport owners put forward a demand to carry passengers at full capacity.

Until their demand is met, they will operate buses at half capacity with existing fare.

Representatives of various organisations including Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association and Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation were present at the meeting.

Top News

Bus fare / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

3h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

5h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

51m | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

1h | Videos
Health Benefits of Malta

Health Benefits of Malta

1h | Videos
Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found