Bus fare reduced by Tk5 on Hathazari-New Market route in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 05:21 pm

File photo. Photo: UNB
Transport owners have reduced the bus fare on Chattogram's Hathazari-New Market route by Tk5 today after the reduction of oil prices came into effect.

The fare is being reduced from Tk45 to Tk40 for the passengers of special bus services plying on this route, from Tuesday (30 August).

However, the transport owners have not yet decided to reduce fares on 18 other routes in Chattogram city, wherein about 1,200 buses and minibuses commute.

"Some 70 buses of express special service, which run on diesel, operate on Hathazari-New Market route. Earlier, the fare on this route was Tk35," Mohammad Shahjahan, organising secretary of Nazirhat-Khagrachari Bus-Minibus Owners' Association, told The Business Standard.

"Due to the hike in oil prices, the fare was increased by Tk10 to Tk45. As the diesel price has been reduced by Tk5, we have reduced the bus fare by Tk5 from Tk45 to Tk40," he added.

Passengers from areas including Hathazari, Chittagong University, and adjacent to the city will benefit from this, he noted.

He also said that under their organisation, about 300 buses run on 15 routes outside Chattogram. The decision to reduce fares on these routes has not yet been taken.

Meanwhile, the bus owners have not yet reduced the fares of city services running on different routes in Chattogram metropolis.

Belayet Hossain, president of Chattogram Transport Owners Group, said that if the government gives directives to reduce the transport fare, then we will take a decision on this matter.

