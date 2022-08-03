Bus driver killed in mob beating following fare dispute in Ashulia

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
03 August, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 03:00 pm

Illustration: Collected
A bus driver has died after being reportedly attacked by passengers following an altercation over fare in Dhaka's Ashulia.

The incident occurred in ​​Narsinghpur's Itkhola on Tuesday evening.  

The deceased, Ariful Islam, 26, was a resident of Konabari in Gazipur. 

He was the driver of a Kiron Mala Paribahan bus operating on the Gazipur-Mirpur route. 

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Ashulia police station Inspector (investigation) Ziaul Islam said, "After conducting a preliminary investigation, we learnt that the bus driver died after being severely beaten by the passengers. 

"We recovered the dead body and sent it to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy after being informed. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits." 

Assistant to the driver Md Khokon said that a passenger boarded their bus from Konabari area of Gazipur.

"The passenger, after reaching Itkhola, got off the bus without paying any fare. An altercation ensued when the passenger was asked for the fare again. At one point the main culprit along with some other passengers started beating up Ariful. 

"He soon fell unconscious and the perpetrators fled the scene. Ariful died while undergoing treatment at the Centre for Woman and Child Health (CWCH)," Khokon added.

"A case will be filed soon in this regard," Inspector Ziaul Islam said.
 

bus driver / Gazipur / Mob beating

