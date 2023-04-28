Bus driver dies after being run over by pick-up van on Moghbazar flyover

A bus driver was killed on Friday after a pickup van ran over him on the Moghbazar flyover in the capital, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam Babu (35), son of Abdul Gofur of Mymensingh's Nandail upazila. He was a resident of Turag's Baunia area.

The accident occurred on Friday morning.

Hatirjheel Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Ruhul Amin said Shahidul, the driver of the bus, was standing on the gate of a Sayedabad-bound Balaka Paribahan bus while his friend was driving it. At one moment the bus lost control on the Moghbazar flyover and hit its railing.

Shahidul skidded off the bus and fell on the road. He was then run over by a pick-up van passing by the bus, he said.

He was taken to the Emergency Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead at 6:30am, according to the police.

The body of the deceased has been sent to DMCH morgue for autopsy.

SI Ruhul Amin said efforts were on to identify the pick-up van.