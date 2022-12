A bus has caught fire at the Banglamotor intersection of the capital.

Bus catches fire at Banglamotor pic.twitter.com/GYzDR2Vrlq— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) December 19, 2022

Two units of the firefighting team doused the blaze around 10pm, said Fire Services and Civil Defence Station Officer Sahihdul Suman Monday (19 December).

The reason for the fire couldn't be known immediately, he told The Business Standard.

However, no one was hurt in the incident.