Bus burnt in Sylhet’s Kadamtali terminal area

No casualties were reported in the incident

A parked bus near the Kadamtali Bus Terminal area of Sylhet was set on fire on Saturday, 16 December 2023. Photo: UNB

Unidentified arsonists set fire to a parked bus near Kadamtali Bus Terminal area of Sylhet last night.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Locals said some buses were parked by the road near Sylhet Railway Station, to the west of the bus terminal, and one of the buses was set on fire around 8 pm.

Later, police with the help of locals brought the fire under control.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dakshin Surma police station, Md Yardous Hassan, confirmed the matter saying that some youths on five to six motorbikes came to the spot and set fire to the bus and left instantly.

Initially, it was assumed that the blockade and hartal supporters carried out the incident, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the arsonists, the OC added.

Earlier on December 6, an inter-district bus was burnt in front of Nasiba Khatun Girls' High School in Kadamtali bus terminal area.

