Bus arson: Former IGP, AL leaders on 2-day remand for killing 8 passengers

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shahidul Hoque, former Joint Secretary Golam Kibria, and Burichang Awami League leader Zahurul Islam Selim have been remanded for two days in connection with a 2015 arson attack in Cumilla's Chauddagram that killed eight bus passengers.

The three were presented before Cumilla's Senior Judicial Magistrate Farhana Sultana's court today (11 November) for a hearing.

The prosecution requested a 10-day remand for Shahidul Hoque, Golam Kibria, and Zahurul Islam Selim, but the court granted a two-day remand for each.

The incident dates back to 3 February 2015, when a petrol bomb was thrown at an Icon Paribahan bus in Jagmohanpur, Chauddagram, resulting in eight fatalities.

At the time, a case was filed by the police against 64 named individuals, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, along with several unidentified persons.

Following the 5 August uprising, Abul Khayer, who claimed to be the custodian of the targeted bus, filed a counter-case in Cumilla court on 11 September concerning the same incident.

The latest case lists 190 accused individuals, including former Railways Minister Mujibul Hoque, former IGP Shahidul Hoque, former RAB Director General Benazir Ahmed, and former Cumilla Superintendent of Police Tutul Chakraborty.

The court took cognisance of the case and directed the Officer-in-Charge of Chauddagram Police Station to conduct an investigation.