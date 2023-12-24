Burning people to death won't be tolerated: PM Hasina

UNB
24 December, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 03:25 pm

Hasina condemned the perpetrators of arson violence and their commanders saying that burning people alive is a great sin unaccepted by any religion

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said no one will be allowed to gain advantage by burning people and thwarting election in Bangladesh.

"It won't be allowed on the soil of Bangla that they gain advantage by burning people and stopping election," she said.

The premier made this remark while exchanging greetings with the Christian community at her official residence Ganabhaban to mark the Christmas Day to be celebrated on December 25.

Bangabandhu's youngest daughter, Sheikh Rehana, was also present.

Hasina condemned the perpetrators of arson violence and their commanders saying that burning people alive is a great sin unaccepted by any religion.

She said if anyone needs to gain public support, they can raise their commitments before the masses to make the welfare and development of the people.

About Palestine, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, the premier said it is very unfortunate that the place has now come under a bloody attack. Attacks are being carried out even on hospitals. None, even young babies and women, are spared from the attacks, she added.

Turning to Bangladesh, Hasina said, "It is also unfortunate for us that we see some people here in our country who kill people through arson violence to achieve political goals."

She said these people uprooted the rail tracks and set train coaches on fire to kill the people. "I don't know what type of politics it is that the people are killed burning them alive. Why is this game of fire? If anyone has ideology and political programmes, they can go to the people and raise these before them," she said.

Noting that a mother and a baby in her lap were burnt alive to death in a recent train fire, the PM said, "We don't want to see such a pitiful scene. What are they gaining by harming and burning people to death to achieve their political goals? It is my question. We want such violence to be stopped."

Sheikh Hasina extended her Xmas greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of the Christmas Day 2023.

At the function, Christmas carols and patriotic songs were performed by the members of the Christian community.

Archbishop of Dhaka Archdiocese Bejoy Nicephorus D'Cruze and President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmal Rozario jointly handed over the Christmas greeting card to the prime minister.

The prime minister also cut an Xmas Day cake in the event presided over by Nirmal Rozario.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, Vice President of Bangladesh Christian Association Jewel Aarong, MP, Advocate Gloria Jharna Sarker, MP, Religious Affairs Secretary Md A Hamid Zamadder, President of Bangladesh Christian League Daniel Nirmal D' Costa and General Secretary of Bangladesh Christian Association Hemonta I Corraya, among others, spoke on the occasion.

