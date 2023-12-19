Burning people alive doesn't ensure democracy, rather helps undemocratic forces: TIB

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has strongly denounced the use of arson attacks by any political party as a means of advancing its political agendas or protests.

"The recent horrifying incident involving the murder of four individuals, including a three-year-old child, in an arson attack on a train, fire assaults on public transport, and sabotage on rail tracks, have prompted the TIB to vehemently call for an immediate cessation of destructive political manoeuvres that result in the loss of innocent lives and state assets," the anti-corruption watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday (19 December).

The TIB emphasised that such incidents cannot be isolated, and any arson attacks, sabotage of rail infrastructure, or similar actions in the lead-up to the national parliamentary election cannot be justified as legitimate expressions of democratic rights or protests.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, said, "The act of burning people alive can never be a means of promoting political agenda. No political party should use such means at the expense of human lives. It is unjustifiable to try to serve a political purpose capitalising on violence that kills people."

He further said, "The normalisation of use of force and violence in Bangladeshi politics is concerning. This growing distancing of politics and political parties from public welfare, fixating solely on power, intensifies the ongoing bankruptcy in our political landscape.

"Using human lives as a means to achieve political goals has regrettably become a prevailing political culture in our country. We urgently call upon all concerned to refrain from any use of force and abstain from politics that leads to loss of life, particularly in the run-up to the election. This is critical to prevent the rise of undemocratic forces."

Dr Zaman continued, "While the agitating political parties must bear the responsibility for ongoing atrocities during protests, it is equally incumbent upon the government and the relevant state agencies to transparently address any allegations regarding their involvement in such attacks. Our unequivocal goal is a genuinely free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful election. Engaging in politics of brutality cannot be a means to demand people's voting rights.

"Moreover, all government actions must protect citizens' rights and ensure justice without resorting to force, arbitrary detention, or suppression of freedom of speech and association. We want control of violence, we want accountability for violence, but no politics in the name of justice."