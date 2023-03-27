Burj Khalifa lights up with Bangladeshi flag celebrating 53rd Independence Day

Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world on Monday (26 March) lighted up in colours of red and green on the occasion of Independence day of Bangladesh.

Burj Khalifa promotes international harmony by lighting up in the national colours of several nations to commemorate holidays and significant occasions.

The Bangladeshi Embassy in Abu Dhabi celebrated the event with style and excitement. The colours of the Bangladeshi flag were illuminated on a number of UAE landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Bangladeshi expats in UAE vowed to work for ensuring the progress and advancement for the community on this occasion.

Following the national anthem and flag hoisting ceremony in the morning at the embassy, Mohammad Abu Zafar, Bangladeshi Ambassador to the UAE, encouraged attendees to continue working for the development of the nation, reports Gulf News.

"Since our independence, Bangladesh has established itself as a nation of advancement. If we want to maintain this journey of advancement, we must all work all focus on what benefit we can each bring to our communities. This will also inspire others to do good," Abu Zafar said.

Bangladesh marks Independence Day on March 26, the day in 1971 when it began its movement for independence from Pakistan. It was recognised as an independent nation by the international community on December 16 of the same year.

During his address, Abu Zafar discussed the aims of Smart Bangladeshi Vision 2041, an inclusive national plan that aims to deliver sustainable digital solutions to all.

"Each Bangladeshi is the building block of this vision, and achieving the goals of this national strategy will see Bangladesh transforming into a high-income, advanced nation, as envisioned by the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Abu Zafar said.

Other embassy and community officials read out the speeches released by the Bangladeshi president and prime minister on the occasion.

The UAE is currently home to around a million Bangladeshi expats, making it the second largest community of non-resident Bangladeshis after Saudi Arabia. Bangladeshis are also the third largest expat group in the UAE, after Indians and Pakistanis. Among these expats are half a million workers, as well as professionals like doctors, engineers, professors, accountants, and IT experts.

The UAE's gesture of friendship - displaying the Bangladeshi flag on the Burj Khalifa façade while the anthem played – was one of the most widely shared clips on social media platforms among the Bangladeshi community.