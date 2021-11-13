Buried elephant carcass recovered in Cox’s Bazar 

The forest department has found a dead Asian elephant in the hill valley of Harbang in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar on Saturday afternoon.

According to locals, the elephant was killed two days ago by electrocution.

Chittagong Divisional Forest Officer Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury said, "The elephant died due to electrocution in Chakaria. After receiving information from the locals, we recovered the carcass of the elephant and arranged for an autopsy. "

Seeking anonymity, A member of the Forest Department's Emergency Response Team, said the elephant was electrocuted and buried in a paddy field on the southwest side of Churakhla Majid Mura area in Harbang.

Earlier on Friday morning, the Forest Department had recovered an elephant carcass from a paddy field in the East Chambal area of ​​Chambal Union in Banshkhali.

In the past week, at least five elephants were killed across the country.

Among them, three elephant carcasses were recovered from Chattogram and one each from Cox's Bazar and Sherpur.

According to the Forest Department, a total of 69 elephants have died in the country from 2015 to 2021.

Most of the elephants were killed by people after they came down from the hills in search of food.