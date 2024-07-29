'Buried with the bullet still in his chest'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 01:35 pm

Related News

'Buried with the bullet still in his chest'

A week has passed, but Tajul’s bereaved family remains grief-stricken

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Tajul Islam. Photo: Collected
Tajul Islam. Photo: Collected

Tajul Islam was fasting for Ashura on 18 July. He had informed his family that he would return home with Iftar in the evening.

"But my father never made it back. During a clash, a bullet came from somewhere and pierced my father's chest in front of Amir Complex in Uttara's Azampur," said Tajul's only son, Redowan Ahmed Siam.

"Without conducting an autopsy, my father was buried the next day in our home village of Gamarua in Cumilla, with the bullet still in his chest."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tajul Islam was from Gamarua village in Cumilla's Barua upazila and lived in Ulukhola area of the capital's Purbachal with his wife, two daughters, and son, Siam. He made a living by renting out a microbus.

Siam, who is fifteen, is learning tailoring to support the family.

"On the day of the incident, we advised my father not to go out because of reports of shootings. He informed us at noon that he was inside a mosque and did not allow the driver to take the car out," Siam said.

"He said he would come home with Iftar in the evening. But during the clash, when he stepped out on the street to assess the situation, he was shot. We received the news over the phone and rushed to the hospital, where we found his bullet-riddled body.

"I was overwhelmed by the cries and screams of many injured people at the hospital. I had never seen so much blood in my life," Siam further said.

A week has passed, but Tajul's bereaved family remains grief-stricken.

Siam added, "My father did nothing wrong. He was not involved in the movement. Why was he shot? How will we manage our household expenses now? We have no savings. My mother has fallen ill from the grief of my father's death."

Tajul's younger brother, Rafiqul Islam, "Why should an innocent person be shot dead on the street? My brother wanted to come home, so he stepped out to check the situation, and that is when a bullet hit his chest."

Top News

quota reform protest / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

7h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

1d | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos